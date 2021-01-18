Patrick Mahomes removed from playoff game after a big hit that left him dazed and forced him to be evaluated for a concussion

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes took a hard hit from the Browns linebacker Mack Wilson in the third quarter of their playoff game on Sunday.

Mahomes got up looking woozy, and needed to be helped off of the field.

Mahomes was taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion, and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exited Sunday’s playoff game against the Cleveland Browns after taking a hard hit.

Mahomes was running to the right of his offensive line on an option play when he decided to tuck the ball and fall forwards towards a first down. He took a big hit from Browns linebacker Mack Wilson, and needed to be helped off of the field after getting up looking woozy.

Patrick Mahomes is headed to the locker room after taking this hit. (via @NFLBrasil)pic.twitter.com/erfqc4iuvD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 17, 2021

“If that’s not a concussion, I don’t know what one is,” said play-by-play man Jim Nantz after Mahomes was taken to the locker room. “That’s just my evaluation.”

A few minutes later, the Chiefs would officially rule Mahomes out for the remainder of the game.

Patrick Mahomes has been downgraded to out. https://t.co/IuVyr7nbIt — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2021

Backup quarterback Chad Henne stepped in for Mahomes after his injury.

