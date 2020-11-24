Patrick Mahomes was overruled by his coach on the biggest play of the game, and it led to a game-winning touchdown

AP Photo/David Becker Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs pulled off another comeback win against the Raiders.

Trailing 31-28 with just two minutes left, Mahomes marched the Chiefs down the field for a game-winning touchdown.

After the game, Mahomes revealed that he had wanted to call another play on the game-winning throw, but was overruled by offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off another miracle on Sunday night.

After a back-and-forth fourth quarter, Mahomes and the Chiefs offence got the ball back, trailing 31-28 with just under two minutes left in the game. As it turned out, it was too much time.

Mahomes orchestrated another masterful game-winning drive, marching down the field in 10- and 15-yard chunks before connecting with tight end Travis Kelce for a 22-yard touchdown with just 28 seconds remaining to take a 35-31 lead that would prove enough to win.

After the game, Mahomes revealed that he had another play in mind for the game-winning strike but was overruled by offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as they talked over the decision during a timeout.

“Actually, there was a funny moment in that timeout,” Mahomes told NBC Sports’ Peter King after the game. Mahomes said that he had a play in mind to run in the spot but was convinced to take another tact by his coach.

“Coach Bieniemy said to me, ‘Well, I like that play, but I really like this other one better.’ He tells me the play, and I think about it for a second. I said, ‘Hey, I like that play a lot.’ That’s what I love about our offence. We communicate. We’re a good team.”

The Chiefs went with Bieniemy’s call â€” a pass designed to get speedster Tyreek Hill open, but as the play developed, it was Kelce who was all alone standing in the end zone.

Touchdown.

MARCHED RIGHT DOWN THE FIELD ⏰ ????: @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/5yyRhYGx7B — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 23, 2020

The communication between Mahomes and Bieniemy is a nice mirror of the biggest moment of the Chiefs Super Bowl win back in February. Trailing 20-10 in the fourth quarter and facing third-and-15, Mahomes called his own play, known as “Wasp,” during a timeout. Bieniemy and head coach Andy Reid agreed with the call, and Mahomes went on to connect with Hill for a first down and eventually lift the Lombardi Trophy.

This time around, Mahomes deferred to Bieniemy, and his coach’s call proved the right one.

The Chiefs have enough astounding players to beat most of their competition on talent alone, but what sets Kansas City apart as the most dominant team in the NFL is its offensive scheaming, and the trust that Mahomes, Bieniemy, and the rest of the team has in one another.

