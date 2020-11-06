A couple who spent 3 years collecting rare Patrick Mahomes trading cards are trying to sell their whole collection for an astonishing $7.5 million

eBay Robert and Heidi DeArmitt’s collection is up for sale on eBay.

In 2017, Robert DeArmitt Jr. and his wife, Heidi, began collecting Patrick Mahomes cards as an investment project.

Now, their collection is up for sale for a whopping $US7.5 million.

Robert DeArmitt told TMZ he's already had "7-figure offers" for the collection, most of which are exclusive one time only prints and have Mahomes' autograph or patch on them.

In 2017, Robert DeArmitt Jr. and his wife, Heidi, began collecting Patrick Mahomes cards as an investment project.

Now, their collection is up for sale for a whopping $US7.5 million.

According to TMZ, the couple watched Mahomes play often during his time at Texas Tech University, and decided they knew he would become a superstar so began to invest.

In total, they spent around $US20,000 on their 32-piece collection, most of which are exclusive one time only prints, have Mahomes’ autograph or patch on them, and are in perfect condition. A large portion of the cards, however, have not been professionally graded.

Robert DeArmitt told TMZ he’s already had “7-figure offers” for the collection, however is holding out for at least $US7.5 million.

Too much money? Perhaps the free delivery will change your mind.

