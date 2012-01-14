The Senator Behind The Controversial PIPA Legislation Is Thankfully Starting To Backpedal

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Patrick Leahy, the senator who introduced the contentious PROTECT IP Act, is now saying that more study is needed before taking it into official law, reports the Wall Street Journal.Specifically, Leahy wants to focus on a part of the legislation that would give the US attorney general the authority to get court orders for ISPs to block sites engaging in piracy.



Major tech companies and human rights groups have adamantly spoken out against PIPA, saying that it raises a number of First Amendment issues.

A very similar debate is taking place around the Stop Online Piracy Act.

Despite wanting to revisit that particular part of PIPA, Leahy wrote in a statement that “the bill remains a strong and balanced approach to protecting intellectual property.”

