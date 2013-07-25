Is The Party Over In New York Tech?

Between down rounds and the inability for startups to raise millions of dollars (the “Series A Crunch”), it seems like the party is over in New York tech.



Instead of stories about Wall Street executives leaving their cushy jobs for startups and consumer apps raising eye-popping amounts, dying startups are making headlines. The once thriving scene has taken a down turn, and a lot of founders are crawling back to the workforce.

Patrick Keane has been part of the New York tech scene for almost two decades. He was the CEO of Associated Content when it sold to Yahoo for $100 million and now he’s president of native advertising company, Sharethrough.

Despite the Series A crunch, he thinks New York is still a thriving tech scene. Here are the investment and startup trends he’s seeing, and his prediction on the next big tech acquisition.

Edited by Justin Gmoser

