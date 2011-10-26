A Blackhawks Star Set Up A Goal With A Ridiculous 'Spin-O-Rama' Last Night

Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane supplied one of the best highlights of the early NHL season with a smooth spin-move assist against the Ducks last night.
Kane made Toni Lydman look silly and then found Marian Hossa with a blind, back-hand pass. Hossa put it in the back of the net, but it was Kane’s assist that had the announcers going bonkers.
The Blackhawks won 3-2 in a shootout.
Here’s the video:
