Chicago Blackhawks player Patrick Kane scored a no-look, backhanded goal

Jonathan Garber
Patrick kane goalNBCSN

Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane scored his first goal of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday.

With under a minute left in the first period of Game 3, Kane got some space in front of goal and scored on a ridiculous no-look backhander.

Patrick Kane goalPlay GIFJonathan Garber/Business Insider, NHLPatrick Kane’s ridiculous goal.

The goal was Kane’s eighth of the playoffs. The Anaheim Ducks would eventually win the game 2-to-1 to take 2-1 series lead.

