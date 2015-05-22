Chicago Blackhawks player Patrick Kane scored a no-look, backhanded goal

Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane scored his first goal of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday.

With under a minute left in the first period of Game 3, Kane got some space in front of goal and scored on a ridiculous no-look backhander.

WATCH: Patrick Kane scores late in the first with no-look, spinning backhand to tie Game 3 at 1-1 http://t.co/6ahY4pTuvV

— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 22, 2015

The goal was Kane’s eighth of the playoffs. The Anaheim Ducks would eventually win the game 2-to-1 to take 2-1 series lead.

