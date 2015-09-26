District attorney says mysterious Patrick Kane evidence bag was an 'elaborate hoax'

Erie County District Attorney Frank Sedita held a press conference on Friday to address the evidence bag that mysteriously ended up in the possession of the mother of the woman who accused Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane of sexual assault.

According to Sedita, the bag was not part of the evidence collected in the case and called the entire affair “an elaborate hoax,” pointing the finger directly at the mother of the alleged victim.

“The last person seen with the brown paper bag on August 2, 2015 is the same person who reportedly discovered the brown paper bag at non on September 22, 2015, that being the complainant’s mother,” said Sedita in a press conference aired by WGRZ.

The mysterious evidence bag and how it came into the possession of the victim’s attorney was full of red flags from the start. As Sedita noted, “rape kits,” (officially referred to as “sexual assault kits”) are a box and are never stored in a brown bag like the one presented by the attorney.

Rather, according to the district attorney, a bag was given to the mother of the victim at the time of the sexual assault examination. It had been learned by investigators that the alleged victim had changed her shirt after the alleged assault and prior to the exam. The bag was given to the mother to collect the shirt that was worn at the time of the alleged assault. According to Sedita, the mother left the hospital with the bag and the shirt was eventually placed into evidence in a different bag provided by the investigating police department, a bag that differs from the one in question.

“We believe that a person, the complainant’s mother, has engaged in an elaborate hoax,” Sedita told the media.

WGRZ Erie County District Attorney Frank Sedita addresses the media.

On Wednesday, attorney Thomas J. Eoannou, who was representing the alleged victim at the time, but who has since stepped down, held a press conference and presented the evidence bag. He claimed at the time that the bag had been found at front door of the house of the victim’s mother and that the bag had at one point contained the “rape kit.”

“This evidence bag has been ripped open,” Eoannou said at the time. “In my 30 years-plus of being both a prosecutor and a defence attorney, I have never seen an evidence bag outside of a police lab, a prosecutor’s office, or a courtroom, let alone find one in the doorway of a rape victim’s mother’s home.”

Eoannou went on to request an independent law enforcement investigation into how the evidence bag supposedly ended up at the mother’s house.

Sedita described the actions as “immoral,” but said that it appears that no law has been broken, noting that the mother was not under oath when she told the story to her daughter’s former attorney.

Sedita was also emphatic that the bag in question never contained the rape kit and that the forensic evidence in this case has not been tampered with or compromised.

WGRZ A monitor shows the conclusions reached by the district attorney’s office.

No decision has been made yet as to whether or not Kane will be charged in this case.

We have reached out to Mr. Eoannou for comment.

