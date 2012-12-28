Patrick Dempsey Is Trying To Buy A Seattle Coffee Chain Out Of Bankruptcy

Photo: Yahoo TV

On TV, actor Patrick Dempsey plays Dr.McDreamy on “Grey’s Anatomy,” the ABC drama set at fictional Seattle Grace Hospital.In real life, Dempsey is trying to give back to the Seattle community by saving Tully’s Coffee — a global coffee chain based there that employs over 500 people — from bankruptcy.



Dempsey is leading a group bidding to buy Tully’s Coffee, saving the company that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October. Dempsey says that he’s eager to help save hundreds of jobs that could be lost if Tully’s goes under and is excited about the chance to give back to Seattle — the city his character has called home since the show’s premiere in 2005. Tully’s currently has 47 outposts in Washington and California, as well as five franchised stores and 58 licensed locations in the U.S, as well as overseas in locations such as Tokyo. The potential sale of Tully’s has to be approved by a judge. A bankruptcy hearing is set for January 11 in Seattle.

