Patrick Day, a 27-year-old American, has died from boxing injuries suffered in Saturday's fight

Patrick Day, an American boxer, has died aged 27, four days after his knockout defeat to Charles Conwell.

Day’s death was confirmed by the renowned fight promoter Lou DiBella on Wednesday.

A statement from DiBella said he was surrounded by his family, close friends, and members of his boxing team.

“Rest in peace and power, Pat, with the angels.”

Day, 27, was knocked down in the fourth and eighth round, then again for good in the 10th. He was given oxygen treatment in the ring, left the Wintrust Arena on a stretcher, and was rushed to the Northwestern Memorial hospital.

Before the ambulance arrived at hospital, he had seizures. He had emergency brain surgery. Day had been in a coma, “fighting for his life,” since.

“Patrick Day passed away today, October 16, 2019, succumbing to the traumatic brain injury he suffered in his fight this past Saturday,” a statement read. “He was surrounded by his family, close friends and members of his boxing team, including his mentor, friend and trainer Joe Higgins.”

Day’s defeat on Saturday saw his record drop to 17 wins (six by knockout) against four defeats and one draw.

He was an accomplished amateur fighter, DiBella’s statement said, with two national titles, the prestigious New York Golden Gloves tournament, and was an Olympic Team alternate in 2012.

The statement added: “He was a dedicated college student, having earned an Associate’s degree in Food and Nutrition from Nassau Community College and, subsequently, a Bachelor’s degree in Health and Wellness from Kaplan University.

“He was a son, brother, and good friend to many. Pat’s kindness, positivity, and generosity of spirit made a lasting impression with everyone he met.

“Patrick Day didn’t need to box. He came from a good family, he was smart, educated, had good values and had other avenues available to him to earn a living. He chose to box, knowing the inherent risks that every fighter faces when he or she walks into a boxing ring. Boxing is what Pat loved to do. It’s how he inspired people and it was something that made him feel alive.

“Rest in peace and power, Pat, with the angels.”

