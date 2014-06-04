A China Expert Is Tweeting A Minute-By-Minute Account Of The Tiananmen Square Protests - And It's Gripping

Erin Fuchs

An expert on China is tweeting an absolutely gripping, minute-by-minute account of the bloody Tiananmen Square protests that erupted 25 years ago in the heart of Beijing.

The pro-democracy protests, led mostly by unarmed students, lasted weeks but came to a head on June 3 and June 4 of 1989. On June 4, Chinese troops fired at civilians, killing more than 1,000, according to some estimates. Many others were injured, arrested, or even executed for taking part in the demonstrations.

Now that it’s technically June 4 in China, international affairs expert and professor Patrick Chovanec is “live-tweeting” the events of 25 years ago. Here are some of his recent tweets. Visit his Twitter feed to see the entire minute-by-minute account.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.