A China Expert Is Tweeting A Minute-By-Minute Account Of The Tiananmen Square Protests - And It's Gripping

An expert on China is tweeting an absolutely gripping, minute-by-minute account of the bloody Tiananmen Square protests that erupted 25 years ago in the heart of Beijing.

The pro-democracy protests, led mostly by unarmed students, lasted weeks but came to a head on June 3 and June 4 of 1989. On June 4, Chinese troops fired at civilians, killing more than 1,000, according to some estimates. Many others were injured, arrested, or even executed for taking part in the demonstrations.

Now that it’s technically June 4 in China, international affairs expert and professor Patrick Chovanec is “live-tweeting” the events of 25 years ago. Here are some of his recent tweets. Visit his Twitter feed to see the entire minute-by-minute account.

June 4, 1989, 5:15am – APCs advance on a holdout group of 200 students reluctant to leave Tiananmen Square pic.twitter.com/wNJJdg3ji3 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 3, 2014

June 4, 1989, 5:15am – Students are herded out of SE corner of Tiananmen Square. A handful shout brave slogans. pic.twitter.com/1AW4UGHpSg — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 3, 2014

June 4, 1989, 5:00am – Truck filled w/armed soldiers watches as remaining students are herded out of Tiananmen Square pic.twitter.com/ayqTq12JvE — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 3, 2014

June 4, 1989, 5:00am – APC machine gunners keep watch as remaining students are herded out of Tiananmen Square pic.twitter.com/jPwKU6vr7X — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 3, 2014

June 4, 1989, 5:00am – Soldiers herd remaining students off of Monument to People's Heroes and onto the Square pic.twitter.com/dzHw9vBmSE — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 3, 2014

June 4, 1989, 4:45am – 2 foreign witnesses say Cui shot into a crowd, killing an elderly woman, a man, & a small girl pic.twitter.com/QK5rfHxB4M — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 3, 2014

June 4, 1989, 4:30am – There is fierce controversy over whether any students were in tents when APCs ran them over pic.twitter.com/PNyVUYafEB — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 3, 2014

June 4, 1989, 4:30am – APCs crush student tents in Tiananmen Square. There appears to be a body at bottom left. pic.twitter.com/wUYZNzTFBE — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 3, 2014

June 4, 1989, 4:30am – Armored vehicle topples the "Goddess of Democracy" in Tiananmen Square pic.twitter.com/9XBMBtiFLK — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 3, 2014

