Patrick Beverley reportedly said 'No, I pay your salary' when the head of the NBA players' union tried to speak in a meeting, but his Clippers teammate denied it ever happened

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Pat Beverley continually interrupted NBPA head Michele Roberts Wednesday night as she explained the financial repercussions of leaving the NBA bubble.

Los Angeles Clippers star Patrick Beverley is taking heat after dismissing the head of the NBA players’ union during a heated meeting about the future of the NBA season Wednesday night.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, the 6-foot-1 guard continually interrupted NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts as she tried to explain the financial repercussions of abandoning the league’s bubble.

When Roberts calmly asked if she could make her point, Beverley curtly responded, “No, I pay your salary,” angering his colleagues and derailing the meeting.

Clippers centre Ivica Zubac came to his outspoken teammate’s defence on Twitter, claiming that “Pat never said anything like this.”

Patrick Beverley has long been known for his flamboyance on the hardwood, but the Los Angeles Clippers guard is now in hot water for his impudence off the court.

According to reporting from Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes, the 6-foot-1 guard was one of many contention sources during an “ugly” meeting in the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Wednesday night. Hours after the Milwaukee Bucks spurred a league-wide strike to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake, NBA players and staffers met to discuss the future of the season and ways they could most effectively catalyze changes in the realm of social justice.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Patrick Beverley.

While weighing the pros and cons of continuing the season as a group, NBA players union Executive Director Michele Roberts attempted to inform players of the financial repercussions they could face should they choose to abandon the bubble and forgo the remainder of the season. And as she was speaking, Beverley cut her off to assert that he “disagreed with her logic,” according to Haynes.

Beverley further interrupted Roberts multiple times as she tried to make her point in front of the group, and when she eventually asked if she could finish her explanation, Beverley dismissed her outright.

“No, I pay your salary,” Beverley said, per Haynes’ sources.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh Michele Roberts.

The curt remark sparked “an uproar” with some of Beverley’s fellow players, including NBPA President Chris Paul and veteran Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem, and helped prompt the group’s decision to reconvene the following day when everyone had cooled off.

But according to Beverley’s teammate, Clippers centre Ivica Zubac, the scene in question never transpired. Zubac took to Twitter Friday morning to defend Beverley, claiming that “Pat never said anything like this.”

I don’t know who leaks this stuff, but Pat never said anything like this… ????????‍♂️ https://t.co/HYyUuugekL — Ivica Zubac (@ivicazubac) August 28, 2020

Though she did not directly confirm that Beverley had made the comment about Roberts’ salary, Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks said she spoke to some players who seconded Haynes’ claims that Beverley and Roberts had a “moment.”

Spoke to some players who say that Pat Bev and Michele Roberts did have a ‘moment’ – but they spoke to each other yesterday morning and it has been completely resolved. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 28, 2020

After Haynes published his inside look at the meeting, NBA fans took to the internet to condemn Beverley for the rude comments, with many taking issue with the fact that he would speak down to a Black woman while discussing racial justice issues.

Patrick Beverly is a professional taunter. First, it was Damian Lillard and now Michele Roberts. As the kids say, he has no chill. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) August 28, 2020

Patrick Beverly feeling comfortable enough to interrupt Michele Roberts and tell her, “I pay your salary” is nauseating. Why does he believe he’s that important? — Colb (@___Colb___) August 28, 2020

yeah man Patrick beverly played himself with that mess. That's such a microcosm. Dude outraged about injustice but thinks he gets to demean a Black woman. — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) August 28, 2020

Oh so this how we talking to Black women in leadership, Pat Bev? Black women who are ON YOUR SIDE FIGHTING FOR YOU!? Miss me with this. pic.twitter.com/SXFbb5FoFW — Adena Jones (@adena_andrews) August 28, 2020

After further deliberations, NBA players agreed Thursday to continue with the season. It still remains unclear when teams will return to the floor for the remainder of the playoffs.

