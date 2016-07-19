Mother of Benghazi victim addresses Republican convention: 'Hillary for prison. She deserves to be in stripes'

CNN Patricia Smith, whose son died during the 2012 terror attack in Benghazi.

On the first night of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, the Republican Party wanted one message to come through clearly: Remember the 2012 terror attack in Benghazi, Libya.

During an emotional speech Monday, the mother of a victim killed in the 2012 attack on the US consulate there launched into a fiery tirade against Clinton, blaming the former secretary of state for the attack.

“I have repeatedly asked Hillary Clinton to explain to me the real reason why my son is dead,” said Patricia Smith, the mother of Sean Smith. “I’m still waiting.”

When a man waved a sign near the front of the stage that read “Hillary For Prison,” Smith apparently took notice.

“Yeah, that’s right. Hillary for prison. She deserves to be in stripes,” she said.

Smith’s emotional address was followed up by a video detailing the events surrounding Benghazi, as well as two former security officers who were stationed in Libya at the time and responded to the attack.

Several independent investigations of the attacks in Benghazi have found that the former secretary of state was not culpable of wrongdoing in the deaths of the four Americans who died in the attack.

Asked during a Democratic presidential primary debate in March to respond to Smith’s comments, Clinton said that while she sympathized with Smith and “can’t even imagine the grief that she has for losing her son,” the victim’s mother was “absolutely wrong.”

“I and everybody in the administration, all the people she named — the president, the vice president, Susan Rice — we were scrambling to get information that was changing literally by the hour, and when we had information, we made it public. But then sometimes we had to go back and say we have new information that contradicts it,” Clinton said.

