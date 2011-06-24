The Incredible Life Of Nude Model Turned Billionaire Turned Bankrupt Divorcée Patricia Kluge (NSFW)

Embattled socialite Patricia Kluge filed for personal bankruptcy last week, months after Bank of America foreclosed on her massive Virginia estate and Donald Trump bought her winery for a song.
Kluge was once married to TV mogul and Metromedia founder John Kluge, whom Forbes at one time named the richest man in the world.
Born to middle class parents in Baghdad, Kluge lived a true rags-to-riches fairytale until the recession took its toll.
The daughter of a Brit and Scottish-Iraqi woman, Patricia briefly attends secretarial school but drops out to become a belly dancer at a seedy London club at age 19. It is there that she meets her first husband, Russell Gay, then publisher of British skin magazine Knave
After divorcing Gay, Patricia meets John Kluge at a New York City fundraiser in 1976. Kluge, a media tycoon, is married at the time, but soon divorces
Patricia and John marry in 1981 at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. Forbes names Kluge the richest man in America in 1989 -- his net worth is $5.2 billion
In 1985 the Kluges complete construction on Albermarle, a 300-acre estate in Virginia. They also have residences in Manhattan, London, and the Scottish Highlands
John and Patricia divorce in 1990, citing irreconcilable differences. Patricia receives a settlement of around $1 million per week, plus Albermarle
The estate is an incredible property, with helipad, wine grotto, stables and two kitchens. Kluge and her third husband, William Moses, establish the Kluge Estate Winery and Vineyard there in 1999
The winery wins critical acclaim but Kluge expands too quickly, taking out $65 million in loans to build a super-luxury subdivision called Vineyard Estates
The housing crisis hits and Vineyard Estates fails to attract buyers. Kluge puts Albermarle up for sale in 2009, with a $100 million listing price
The price is cut to $48 million and later to $24 million. Bank of America forecloses on the property in February 2011
In June 2010, Kluge auctions off the contents of the estate, including a Qing dynasty clock that sells for $3.8 million
Donald Trump scoops up Kluge Estate Winery and Vineyard for $6.2 million in April 2011. The winery was valued at $70 million prior to the recession
Kluge and Moses file for bankruptcy in June 2011, listing between $10 million and $50 million in debts
