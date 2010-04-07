Ex-Wife Patricia Cohen Now Wants A Controlling Stake In SAC Capital

Patricia Cohen is now claiming she is entitled to a “substantial if not controlling” stake in SAC Capital, her ex-husband’s, Steve Cohen‘s, hedge fund.



Now we know why Patricia Cohen was so excited to sue her ex that she couldn’t contain herself. She might (might) become a billionaire!

The Post saw the lawsuit documents, which say Patricia filed the suit today.

It claims Cohen secretly grew SAC during their marriage in the 1980s and used $1 million of the money she made in real estate.

Apparently, the new lawsuit outlines how Cohen cheated Patricia – laundering money, lying about his earnings, and keeping all information about his new hedge fund, which he launched just weeks after they were divorced, secret from Patricia.

SAC Capital spokesman Jonathan Gashalter told the Post:

“These recycled allegations are ridiculous. They are nothing more than a blatant extortion attempt arising from a divorce that was finalised over 20 years ago.”

