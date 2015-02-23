Patricia Arquette wins her first Oscar for 'Boyhood'

‘Boyhood’/Universal Patricia Arquette’s performance is emotionally gripping.

Patricia Arquette has won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her performance in “Boyhood.”

This is her first Oscar win and first nomination.

Arquette was the favourite to win beating out nominees Meryl Streep (“Into The Woods”), Laura Dern (“Wild”), Keira Knightley (“The Imitation Game”), and Emma Stone (“Birdman”).

The 46-year-old actress has swept award season winning a Golden Globe and a BAFTA award for her role in the Oscar-nominated picture.

Arquette’s performance is the product of 12 years of hard work.

“Boyhood,” which was directed by Richard Linklater, follows the trajectory of one young boy as he grows up. Arquette stars as his mother, who suffers through multiple failed marriages while trying to raise her two children.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.