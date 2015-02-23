Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lopez had an incredible reaction to Patricia Arquette's demand for wage equality

Patricia Arquette won her first Oscar for her role in “Boyhood.”

While taking the stage to accept the award for best supporting actress, Arquette made a huge call to action in her acceptance speech for wage equality.

After thanking the Academy, her family, and the cast and crew of “Boyhood,” Arquette turned her attention toward asking for women’s wage equality.

“To every woman who gave birth to every taxpayer and citizen of this nation, we have fought for everybody else’s equal rights. It’s our time to have wage equality once and for all, and equal rights for women in the United States of America.”

Arquette’s call to action was met with a resounding round of applause from the audience.

Fellow supporting actress nominee and three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lopez both had incredible reactions.

Arquette revealed to WENN she made a surprisingly small amount for her role in the Oscar-nominated film.

“I paid more money to my babysitter and my dog walker than I made on ‘Boyhood,’ and to be in ‘Boyhood!'” said Arquette.

The indie film has made $US44.4 million worldwide on an estimated $US4 million production budget.

