Patricia Arquette was caught on camera accidentally hitting Joey King in the head with her Golden Globe, and it left a major bruise

Libby Torres
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for HuluPatricia Arquette and Joey King starred in Hulu’s ‘The Act.’

Patricia Arquette accidentally hit Joey King in the head with her Golden Globe at an after-party on Sunday, and it left a noticeable bruise on King’s forehead.

Arquette and King, who both starred in the Hulu drama “The Act,” were filming an elevator video at the InStyle and Warner Bros. post-awards gathering when King bumped her head on Arquette’s new award.

The video shows King, wearing a fedora, making it rain fake money on Arquette, who was decked out in a Viking hat and pretending to sing. Toward the end of the clip, King leans down to take a bow and ends up hitting her head on the top of Arquette’s statue.

It looked like it hurt, and as King shared on Twitter on Monday, it even left a sizable bruise on her forehead.

“Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe,” King wrote. “That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life.”

Arquette, for her part, revealed that she stole the hat from the photo op but sincerely apologised to King, calling the young actress “sweetest one.”

Representatives for Arquette and King didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

