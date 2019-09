Sad news out of the comedy community: comic Patrice O’Neal, who suffered a stroke in October, has died.



TMZ is reporting the news via a tweet from the “Opie & Anthony” show.

O’Neal, 41, was a Comedy Central regular and appeared on “Chappelle Show.”

