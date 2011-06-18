MARC JACOBS: We Did Not Fire Our CFO Because He Complained About Mandatory Staff Pole Dancing

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

The former CFO of Marc Jacobs filed suit last March alleging that he was fired for complaining of sexual harassment including mandatory staff pole dancing:”Examples of Duffy’s conduct which created a hostile work environment include his displaying gay pornography in the office and requiring employees to look at it; his production and dissemination of a book which includes photos of MJI staff in sexual positions or nude; his requirement that an MJI store employee perform a pole dance for him,” the suit said.



The fashion company fired back yesterday, accusing Patrice Lataillade of cooking the books to increase his bonus, according to the NY Post.

“Through his manipulation of MJI’s financial performance, Lataillade was able to extract hundreds of thousands of dollars in bonus payments for himself” that “he would not have received had Lataillade presented the true financial performance of MJI.”

Audits revealed the total of “false and inflated entries” exceeded $20 million, the filing says.

Marc Jacobs also dismissed Lataillade’s sexual claims. About the nude book, the suit said it was created to raise money for breast cancer and that participation in the project was voluntary.

Other claims of sexual harassment were “pure fantasy.”

