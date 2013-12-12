Patients Of This Sydney CBD Hair Replacement Clinic Need To Get A HIV Test

Getty/Chris Hondros

Anyone who was treated at a hair replacement clinic in the Sydney CBD between December 2010 and February 2013 should get a test for blood born diseases such as HIV.

An investigation by the The South Eastern Sydney Local Health District has raised concerns about practices at the now defunct clinic run by Angela Katarina Campbell in Suit 23 at 193 Macquarie Street.

While the risk of contracting HIV or other diseases is low, former patients are being urged to consult their GPs for a test.

“As a precaution, we are recommending that former patients attend their local general practitioner for screening for hepatitis C, hepatitis B and HIV infection,” said spokesperson Mark Ferson, according to Fairfax.

“We don’t know the numbers of patients [who went through the clinic], but it’s possibly in the low hundreds,” he said.

