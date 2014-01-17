Patient Records Are At Risk As Hackers Swarm Australian Pharmacies

Photo: Shutterstock

Pharmacies, which keep confidential electronic details on patients, are being targeted by hackers.

Pharmacy Board Australia has sent a warning saying its received reports of pharmacists being hit with ransomware.

This malicious software blocks access to a computer system and encrypts data such as patient files.

“A sum of money is demanded by the source to enable unencrypted patient data to be accessed,” the board says.

At risk are financial and health records.

There are reports of at least 10 Australian pharmacists being hit in the last 18 months.

