Doctors had their patient play the saxophone while they removed a brain tumour

Spanish doctors tried something unusual during a recent brain surgery: they had their patient play the saxophone while they removed a tumour.

Doctors were operating on 27-year-old Carlos Aguilera, who is a professional saxophonist. The team kept him awake during the 12-hour brain surgery.

They handed him his saxophone during the crucial final stages of the operation in order to make sure the procedure hadn’t affected his brain function, especially as it relates to speech, hearing, and movement. Most importantly, they had to make sure he could still play his music.

The surgery was a rousing success.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Adam Banicki

