Path's Loudest Investor Just Publicly Told It To Delete Its User Data

Photo: Flickr / Joi

Mike Arrington, an investor in Path, just called out the company and Dave Morin after it was revealed that Path is storing address book data.He told Morin and his company that it should just delete all the stored address books on its servers on his personal blog, Uncrunched.



It seems like a weird way of keeping your investments in line, though.

Instead of telling Morin in person or through some kind of an email exchange, Arrington is taking a blogger’s route to getting his investment to abide with what the public is demanding.

This could be the kind of thing we’ll come to expect from Arrington with some of his other investments in the CrunchFund.

