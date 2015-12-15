Pathology company shares tanked on MYEFO cuts today

Investors dropped pathology companies Primary Health Care and Sonic Healthcare after the federal government announced cuts to diagnostic services.
Primary Health care lost almost 10% to $2.58 and Sonic almost 6% to $18.50.
The budget update, MYEFO, announced $639 million in savings from bulk billing changes to pathology and imaging services.
Health insurance group Medibank Private was down 2.8% to $2.06.
