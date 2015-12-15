Pathology company shares tanked on MYEFO cuts today

Adam Berry/Getty Images

Investors dropped pathology companies Primary Health Care and Sonic Healthcare after the federal government announced cuts to diagnostic services.

Primary Health care lost almost 10% to $2.58 and Sonic almost 6% to $18.50.

The budget update, MYEFO, announced $639 million in savings from bulk billing changes to pathology and imaging services.

Health insurance group Medibank Private was down 2.8% to $2.06.

