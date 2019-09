Path, the hot startup launch of the day, just posted this video giving a bit more of an idea of what it’s all about: A social network to share photos/personal moments with (50 or fewer) close friends and family members.



More here in our analysis, “Path Launches To Save You From Facebook.”



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.