Path, The Social Sharing Service With The 150 Friend Limit, Now Has 1 Million Users

Photo: Cellanr via Flickr

Social mobile photo-sharing service Path now has more than 1 million users, says its founder Dave Morin.That’s up from 500,000 people in early June.



Path forces users to limit their social networks — the original upper limit was 50, but it’s now gone up to 150. But that forces people to figure out who matters most, and lets them focus their sharing on those people.

Morin, who started Path a year ago after leaving Facebook, said that he’s getting a lot of comments that people really like the service to keep in touch with the people they love the most — like a father keeping in touch with his son away at college.

Morin was talking at the Web 2.0 Summit in California this afternoon.

