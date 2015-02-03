This screenshot alone shows why 'Path Talk' is a must-download app

Let’s face it, the very worst thing in the entire world is talking on the phone.

The worst phone conversation of all is the one where you have to call your favourite pizza place to make a delivery order because, although you do 99% of your take-out ordering over Seamless, your favourite pizza place is stuck in 1987 and does not believe in online orders.

So, you have to call them up and shout your address and shout the seven toppings you want. The guy on the other end might not hear you or understand you because it’s really noisy over there and, well, English might be his second language. The conversation will hardly be conversation at all. It will be a brusque and inefficient exchange of data, garnished with a few hollow pleasantries.

Imagine there was an app that would make this very worst thing in the world go away in a snap.

Imagine no more because such an app exists! It is called Talk, and you can find it in the Apple App Store under the name Path Talk.

The app works and looks like a simple messaging app like Whatsapp or Line or whatever. You type text in. You get text messages back.

The big difference is, with Talk, you can send text messages to all sorts of phone numbers — including the one for your favourite pizza place.

What happens is, some guy somewhere that Talk is (hopefully) paying, gets your text message, picks up the phone, calls the pizza place (or restaurant or dry cleaner or whomever you ahve to call) and relays your message. Any message back gets relayed via text — with a push notification alerting you the text has arrived.

The app is free.

I used Talk to order pizza right before the Super Bowl started last night, and it was amazing.

