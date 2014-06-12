Path Is Retroactively Making All Messages Temporary

Super secure social network Path is jumping on the temporary message trend — officially starting today.

The 3-year-old San Francisco-based company announced this week all Path messages will last no longer than 24 hours.

Last week Tinder also joined in on the ephemeral feature fad, and this week Facebook accidentally launched its Snapchat killer app, Slingshot.

Still, Path’s latest move is at least a little unique simply because it’s not only for future messages, but past and present as well.

Every message ever sent on the app will be temporary, which means full mailboxes will become ticking clocks to be archived. Path’s website suggests copy and pasting text messages into another app, or perhaps screenshotting them. While iOS and Android users can save pictures to their galleries, Path says there is no way to save your audio messages.

According to Path.com, the change is with privacy in mind. “To further improve your privacy when messaging on Path, we are making some important changes to the way your messages are stored on our servers,” a messaging FAQ said.

For a network that values privacy so much that it limits users to connecting with just 150 close friends, the move seems to make sense. But with more than 10 million users, when the clock strikes midnight on those messages a lot of info will be lost.

