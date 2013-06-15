Path Could Be Raising A New Round With A Valuation As High As $1 Billion

Mobile-only social network Path is raising a new round of funding between $75 million and $100 million, Leena Rao and Alexia Tsotsis of TechCrunch report.



The new round could give Path a valuation as high as $1 billion.

Last April, Path hit 10 million users and was growing at rate of 1 million new users a week. Some people claimed the growth was due to Path’s sign-up process. But Path CEO Dave Morin maintains that the app doesn’t spam its users.

Today, Path has more than 12 million registered users.

Last year, Path raised a round of financing valuing the company at $250 million. As TechCrunch notes, a $1 billion valuation is a pretty big jump from the $250 million valuation Path had last year.

We reached out to Path, but a company representative declined to comment on the report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.