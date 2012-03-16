Path, The Startup That Keeps Facebook Up At Night, Is Raising Up To $30 Million At A $250 Million Valuation

TechCrunch’s Alexia Tsotsis is now reporting Path is raising up to $30 million at a $250 million valuation.



Tsotsis hedged it a little bit, saying “rumour has it,” but we’ve heard the valuation is more than $200 million for its current round.

We first reported that Path was starting a new funding round back in January and had heard from industry sources that it is close to completion.

After launching in November, the app has been on an absolute tear. It had 2 million registered users as of early January this year.

Also, it keeps Mark Zuckerberg awake at night.

