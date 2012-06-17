Path Raises $8.5 Million, Opens Up (A Little)

Path, the social photo-sharing service that limits sharing to your 50 closest friends and family members, has announced a new round of funding. It’s also opening the service to allow sharing via e-mail, instead of requiring users to have the Path app on their iPhone.



The San Francisco startup raised $8.5 million from Kleiner Perkins and Index Ventures, both of which will contribute a new board member. It was founded by former Facebook Connect developer Dave Morin and Napster creator Shawn Fanning.

Users have shared more than 2 million pictures — sorry, that’s “moments” — through the service, which launched about a year ago. Previously, both users needed the Path iPhone app to share a picture, but now the company will let users add friends simply by entering an email address, and these friends will receive pictures in their inboxes.

Path still requires you to enter a phone number to sign up, however, which kills it for me.

