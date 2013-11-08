Mobile Social Network Path Loses Its CTO And Head Of Business

LinkedIn Nathan Folkman was Path’s CTO. He left the company in October.

Turnover at any company, especially a startup, is normal. But in the past month, mobile social network path has seen a few of its top people depart.

In mid-October, Path laid off 20% of its staff. It has lost its CTO Nathan Folkman in October, who now works for Samsung as its Director of Engineering. Folkman was formerly employed by AOL, Betaworks, Foursquare and Facebook.

This week, early employee and Head of Business Matt Van Horn departed as well. He and Path’s iOS developer, Nikhil Bhogal, are starting a company together.

TechCrunch’s Alexia Tsotsis reported the departure of Van Horn along with a rumoured fundraise. Tsotsis says Path may be raising $US7-10 million from Facebook and Asana co-founder Dustin Moskovitz while maintaining the valuation of its last round, $US250 million. Earlier fundraising reports said Path was trying to raise a new round at a $400 — 500 million valuation but had trouble finding a lead investor.

