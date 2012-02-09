Path Just Nuked All That User Data It Had Stored

Social networking app Path has deleted all address book data it stored on its servers, Path CEO Dave Morin said in a blog post just moments ago.

It was revealed yesterday that Path is storing address book data.

“We made a mistake,” he said, in a blog post titled “We Are Sorry.”

“We’ve deleted the entire collection of user uploaded contact information from our servers,” Morin said. “Your trust matters to us and we want you to feel completely in control of your information on Path.”

