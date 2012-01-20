Path Is Raising A Big Funding Round To Go With Its Shiny New App

Photo: Spencer Chen (@spencerchen)

Path is in the beginning stages of raising a new funding round, Business Insider has learned.Multiple sources, who asked to remain anonymous, have confirmed to us that Path is raising another round of funding.



It appears that the CrunchFund may be involved in the upcoming round, according to one source close to the deal.

Mike Arrington, founder of the CrunchFund, is already an angel investor in the company.

One source stressed that this was the beginning stages of the round, and that Path had not actually accepted any money yet. Path’s last round, closed February last year, brought $8.65 million to the company.

The company has been on an absolute tear in the past few months since releasing a revamped version of its app. It’s already reached more than 2 million downloads after the redesign in late November.

Path has raised $11.2 million altogether across an angel and series A round of funding.

We’ve reached out to Path’s Dave Morin for comment, but he hasn’t responded yet.

