Path Will Tell You Which Facebook Friends You Actually Like

Path, the photo-sharing app limited to 50 users and started by Facebook star Dave Morin, is introducing a new feature called FriendRank.FriendRank crawls through your Facebook info and determines through your data, like interactions, photo tags, etc., who of your friends is worth enough to be among the 50 you’ll share with on Path.



It’s easy to make fun of this, but it’s actually a good idea to make the onboarding process easier for new users. 50 is a small number but it’s also a big number. Most people could name the 5 people they care about the most without hesitation, but when you’re trying to make a list of 50, that can be hard. Path’s FriendRank can help with that.

The company is also introducing a money-making feature called Lenses. Lenses are filters you can apply to your photos, like on Instagram, the über-popular anti-Path. Some Lenses will be free but some will be for sale within the app. That should be an interesting experiment into virtual goods if nothing else.

