Path Has Hired A Key Apple Software Engineer With A Fascinating Academic Background

Emilie Kim, a software engineer who worked on Apple’s Photos and Camera apps for the iPhone and iPad, left last month to join Path, the San Francisco-based maker of a mobile social-networking app.We know this because Kim was called to testify in the ongoing lawsuit filed by Apple against Samsung Electronics over patent infringement.



Kim gave detailed testimony on exactly how Apple’s mobile photo software worked—a key detail, since Samsung claimed Apple’s software violated one of its patents.

So who is Kim, how does she know so much about Apple’s software, and what might she be up to at Path?

Kim got an undergraduate degree from MIT in 2005. Here’s how she described her experiences to The Tech, MIT’s student newspaper (PDF link):

Kim, who will be working in California, said her feelings toward MIT are mixed, but she feels optimistic that “things happen for a reason, and things always get better.” Referring to the ability to balance conflicting responsibilities and interests, Kim said, “I pretty much figured it out” near the end, but needed the time to learn.

Despite this ambivalence, she ended up pursuing a master’s degree at MIT, according to the CV of one of her advisors, Mark Finlayson. It appears she pursued that degree while simultaneously working at Apple, according to a note thanking her colleagues there in the acknowledgments of her master’s thesis (PDF link).

That alone blows our minds, because it’s hard to think of two more demanding organisations than MIT and Apple.

While at Apple, Kim worked for three years on iOS, the mobile operating system, according to a tweet by AllThingsD’s Ina Fried, who covered the Apple-Samsung trial.

The obvious thing Kim might work on at Path is its photo-sharing features. Even though Path switched last year from making a pure photo app to a more general social network, sharing photos is still a major part of what you do with Path.

But based on Kim’s academic interests, we think she might well be interested in deeper problems—like how to make sure Path translates well across cultures.

She studied under Patrick Winston, who runs the Genesis Group, an academic effort to understand human intelligence within MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory.

Here’s what she wrote in her undergraduate thesis (PDF link):

Both of my parents were born and raised in South Korea, while I was born and raised in the United States. Like any family, I had my share of disagreements with my parents and often could not understand how they could not see my Western point of view of a situation. I have also experienced situations outside of my family when I can tell that my Eastern upbringing affects how my point of view diﬀers from the point of view of someone brought up in a diﬀerent cultural household.

Her graduate work continued to explore the theme of crosscultural understanding (PDF link). Kim analysed how well people recalled and understood the moral lessons in the fables and tales taught in Eastern and Western cultures.

If Path’s goal is to be the place where we tell each other the stories of our lives, it’s hard to think of a more perfect hire.

