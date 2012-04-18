MYSTERY SOLVED: Here's Exactly How Much Mobile Social Network Path Raised

Photo: Spencer Chen (@spencerchen)

Path recently announced its Series B round of financing. The company said it raised more than $30 million but didn’t give an exact amount.Prior to the announcement, tech sites estimated the round would close somewhere between $20 and $40 million.



VCExperts, a site that spends all day everyday analysing SEC filings, tells us there was $35 million worth of Series B preferred stock authorised on April 5, 2012 at $18.1971 per share for Path.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.