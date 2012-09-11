Path Is A Better Social Network Than Facebook On Your Smartphone

Photo: Kevin Smith, Business Insider

As Facebook ages, it’s become clogged with stuff I don’t need anymore.Each day I gain more friends on Facebook, and my Timeline also gains more ads, events, and photos that I don’t care about.



This is where Path becomes a refreshing alternative to the rest.

Path is a mobile-only social network that limits you to just 150 friends. It’s an intimate way to share the stuff you’re doing without broadcasting it to the entire world (like on Twitter) or a bunch of people you probably don’t care about (like on Facebook).

However, you still have the option to link Path to your Facebook, Twitter, and Foursquare accounts, meaning the app can double as a great hub for all your social networks.

Even though Path has been around for about two years, I finally decided to give it a try.

You can get Path for free on Android and iPhone.

Path has some pretty solid ratings in Apple's App Store. Tap to open after it's finished downloading. If you don't have an account Sign Up. You can either sign up with your Facebook account or an Email Address. Once you're in, upload a photo and start friending people. Path isn't interesting unless you have people to follow. The Find Friends menu will come up. This option allows Path to scan your phone book for people you may know. In addition, you can choose Facebook and Path will scan your friends in various networks. Here's what it looks like to check into a location. You can also link this feature to your Foursquare account so you can check in using both services. When select the camera option, you can choose from various filters and even add video. Here is what it looks like to add Music to your Path. You can view and select suggestions from this list, or search for the song you're listening to. It's easy to change your cover photo. Simply tap and hold the huge stock photo above your icon photo. Once you hold it long enough this menu will appear. After you take a photo or choose one from your library you will see the 'Saving Cover' icon. And the photo changes. That's it. Settings slide out from the left side. This is also a notifications hub. Here are more settings and you can also control notifications. And here is our friend, Matt Lynley's Path. That's a pretty awesome cover photo! Overall we are really liking the Path experience. It's a refreshing take on social networking and we look forward to seeing if it will stand the test of time. Looking for some more apps, check out our ultimate list.

