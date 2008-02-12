Path 101's Gang Of Angels Swells Again

Charlie O’Donnell’s Path 101 has finally closed its first angel round (we thought it was already closed). Why did it take so long for Charlie, who’s as connected as any first-time startup guy could hope to be, to raise $350,000? Perhaps because he ended up taking money from nearly two dozen people:



While we’ve learned a lot from the people we’ve spoken to over the last few months, one piece of advice we actually didn’t take was, “Keep your angel group small.” On the contrary, we’ve had so many great conversations with people, each of whom bring unique insight to the table, that we wound up with a list of 20 angels. When you’re fortunate enough to be a part of the network we’re in, it seems like you’d love to have just about everyone you meet in the deal.

Apparently so! In any case, Charlie’s pulled in several names familiar to our readers:

Roger Ehrenberg, Chairman, co-founder, Monitor110; #90 on SAI 100

Jeff Stewart, co-founder, Monitor110; EIR, DFJ Gotham

Scott Heiferman, CEO, Meetup; #5 on SAI 100

Jeff Jarvis, founder BuzzMachine; #25 on SAI 100

Brian Harniman CEO of Open List; former VP of Marketing for Priceline.com

Darren & Sherri Herman SAI readers may recognise Darren, group director at Media Kitchen, from his posts. Sherri’s an HR exec at a “large multi-national bank.”

John Clark and Marcy Haydel

See Also: More Angels For Path 101

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.