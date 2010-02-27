Paterson Quits Race For Reelection!

Gov. David Paterson is quitting his bid for reelection. An official announcement is coming some time this afternoon, according to the New York Post.



A member of his administration resigned today after the New York Times’ bombshell reporting on his reign in Albany. He was portrayed as a dishonest, out-of-touch party-boy who doesn’t care much about the job.

Paterson held a press conderence last night saying he was asking “fellow Democrats to give their opinion” on his chances for reelection.

Apparently they weren’t good.

According to a source at the Daily News, the governor is not resigning on the spot. He will finish out his term.

Now Attorney General Andrew Cuomo can elbow in and take the lead nomination for the governor’s race.

