Paterson Brings In Big Guns, Consults With Legendary Lawyer Ted Wells

A new day, a new legal development in the complicated tale of Gov. David Paterson and his alleged communications with a woman who accused his aide of domestic violence.



In an article noting the resignation of Paterson communications director Peter Kauffmann, who said he could not “in good conscience” continue in the role, The New York Times also reported that Paterson “sought the help of a prominent criminal defence lawyer, Theodore V. Wells Jr.”

Wells is a partner at Paul Weiss and widely considered to be one of the top white-collar criminal defence lawyers in America. When we named the country’s top litigators, Wells was frequently mentioned by his peers as a name that must appear on the list.

Wells’ bio includes a long list of prominent clients, but none more noteworthy in this case than former governor of New York, Eliot Spitzer. Spitzer turned to Wells during his own gubernatorial scandal in 2008. The bio notes Wells’ involvement in “the successful defence of [Spitzer] for possible violations of federal statues.”

We’ve reached out to Wells to see if he has been officially retained by Paterson, or if it was just a consultation.

This news comes the same week that Paterson aide Marissa Shorenstein disclosed that she is represented by another big-time defence attorney, K&L Gates partner Laura Brevetti.

Wells is pictured above with Lewis “Scooter” Libby; Wells lead Libby’s unsuccessful defence against perjury charges. Then-President George W. Bush commuted Libby’s sentence, though Bush did not grant a full pardon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.