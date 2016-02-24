The hyper-efficient paternoster elevator never stops moving -- and it's terrifying

The paternoster elevator — an open-doored lift that’s on a loop and never stops moving — was invented in the late 1800s, though its construction was halted in the mid-1970s due to safety concerns. However, there are about 250 of them left, most of them in Germany. They might be efficient, but they look terrifying.

