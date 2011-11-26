Joe Paterno's Wife Got Kicked Out Of A Penn State Pool

Sue Paterno was asked to leave the pool at Penn State’s football facility when she showed up for a workout recently, Sara Ganim of the Patriot-News reports.



The Paternos are now trying to work out a deal with Penn State brass that would allow Sue to keep using the facilities.

The pool is the in the same Lasch Building where Jerry Sandusky allegedly assaulted a young boy in 2002.

