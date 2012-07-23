Joe Paterno Is No Longer The Winningest Football Coach In Division 1 History

Photo: AP Images

The NCAA just announced its punishment for Penn State’s football program.Part of the penalties include vacating all wins from 1998 to 2011.



With all of those vacated wins, Joe Paterno loses 111 wins.

Paterno goes from being the all-time winningest coach in NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision history with 409 to fifth all-time with 298 wins.

Long time and recently retired Florida State coach Bobby Bowden becomes the all-time winningest coach in Football Bowl Subdivision history with 346 wins.

Note: We are merely pointing out what effect these sanctions have on Penn State football and the record of its formerly revered coach. We by no means are trying to trivialize the heinous acts of Jerry Sandusky or those who worked to cover up his behaviour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.