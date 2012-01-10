Joe Paterno And His Wife Donated $100,000 To Penn State A Few Weeks After The School Canned Him

Joe Paterno and his wife Sue gave $100,000 to Penn State in December, Sara Ganim of the Harrisburg Patriot-News reports.



The donation came after Paterno was fired, and amid reports that the school would stop using Paterno’s image and name on its licensed apparel.

The Paternos have given boatloads of money to PSU over the years — including money to build the school’s flagship library.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.