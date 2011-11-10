LAST MEN STANDING: Three Days After Penn State Exploded, Only Two People Still Have Jobs

Photo: AP

Three days after the stunning Penn State child-molestation scandal broke, only two men remain standing: head coach Joe Paterno and assistant coach Mike McQueary.The athletic director is gone.



The top administrator who faces perjury charges is gone.

The chairman of the board of trustees will reportedly be ousted.

And the president of the university will resign tonight.

Only Paterno and McQueary remain.

It’s easy, if uncomfortable, to understand why JoePa still has his job.

He’s the most powerful figure on campus. With the AD gone and the president gone, there isn’t one official at State College who can stand up to him.

Want proof?

Joe Paterno announced that he was retiring today without the university knowing. His press release didn’t appear on any official PSU websites or letterhead. He is, quite literally, above the university.

McQueary’s case is more confusing.

How does the man who allegedly saw Jerry Sandusky raping a 10-year-old in a football facility and did nothing to stop him still have a job?

How is the guy who routinely saw Sandusky on campus for a decade after he allegedly saw him raping a boy not get ousted along with the other officials who failed to report the assault to the authorities?

The simplest explanation: football rules all.

You can shake up the university by canning the president. You can shake up other PSU teams by sacking the athletic director.

But you can’t touch football.

That’s what we’ve learned in the past three days.

