PATENT TROLL FIGHTERS: Tell Your Story!

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Software patents are a really a huge innovation tax.Congress isn’t going to do anything about it, but the Supreme Court might.



So the only way to win against patent trolls is to fight them.

We sometimes hear about companies who feel compelled to settle with patent trolls who come after them.

But we want to hear about the fighters!

Are you a startup who fought against a patent troll? Are you an investor or involved in one? Are you a lawyer who fights patent trolls?

We want to tell your story. [email protected] (If need be, we can leave names out of it.)

