Patent Troll Claims To Have Invented Virtual Worlds

Eric Krangel

Are virtual worlds under legal threat? Lawyer Sean Kane notes that worlds.com is now claiming to have invented the idea for a “System and Method for Enabling Users to Interact in a Virtual Space” back in 1995, and has hired legal heavyweights to defend its claim to intellectual property.

Could this be a problem for Second Life, Sony’s PS3-based Home, and hundreds of other virtual worlds, totaling over half a billion dollars of investment? Kane would know better than anyone, he’s co-chair of the ABA’s committee on virtual worlds and the law. Kane:

This announcement is arguably a very thinly veiled notice to the virtual world industry that infringement suits are forthcoming for those companies who do not enter into a licensing deal with General Patent Corporation and Worlds.com.

