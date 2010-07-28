Startup 2009 Winner Article One Partners Raises $5 Million

Article One Partners, a crowd-sourced patent research startup and winner of SAI’s Startup 2009 competition, announced a $5 million funding round led by Alleghany Capital Corporation.



Article One lets corporations conduct cheap patent research by offering up assignments to freelancers, who $5,000 to $50,000 per project. The company has rapidly expanded its client base in the first half of this year, and now serves 12 Fortune 100 companies, and 11 of the top 15 U.S. tech companies.

The company has now raised over $8 million in total, including a $3 million series A led by General Catalyst Partners late last year.

The new money will go toward “enhancing existing products and services, developing new ones and accelerating sales.”

